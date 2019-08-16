Farmstead Capital Management Raised Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $6.80 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.78 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 1.83M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 22,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 53,791 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 76,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 12,000 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 26,243 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 140,310 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested 1.92% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,474 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 74,268 shares. Sumitomo Life accumulated 48,614 shares. 10,712 were reported by Sta Wealth Mgmt Llc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,847 shares. Griffin Asset reported 1.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sarissa Management LP owns 1,000 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20.21M shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24,892 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Com holds 4.61% or 425,000 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% or 49,805 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co, New York-based fund reported 71,146 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 185,895 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Inv House Lc owns 29,701 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 120 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 3.44% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Highstreet Asset has 0.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 28,807 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eaton Vance Management reported 911,919 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kingfisher Cap Llc accumulated 30,720 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 75,278 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019.