Farmstead Capital Management Position in Intelsat S A (I) Decreased by $7.05 Million; Autus Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,323 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com. Cornerstone has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gm Advisory Grp Inc owns 10,141 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 378,040 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd. New England & Mgmt holds 0.67% or 16,770 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus owns 783,680 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects invested in 10,482 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 17,845 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Appleton Ma holds 0.77% or 98,768 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 26.19M shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Co holds 0.37% or 28,439 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Services Advsr has 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.38 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd holds 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 35,716 shares. Lmr Partners Llp reported 52,240 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,200 shares to 35,671 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,765 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).