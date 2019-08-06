Farmstead Capital Management Position In Cheniere Energy (LNG) Was Raised; Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.02 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 3.64 million shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 121.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 507,011 shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $374,769 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 43,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 37,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,735 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 15,136 shares. Invesco accumulated 15,263 shares. Farallon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 3,153 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 171,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 29,650 shares. Artal Group accumulated 400,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 20,580 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 11,068 shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 76,393 shares to 986,394 shares, valued at $194.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 377,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Duff & Phelps Inv Management has invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Salient Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 2.69 million shares. Scholtz And Com Ltd has 0.26% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,787 shares. Nokota Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 893,594 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp has 305,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Icahn Carl C invested 6.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Envestnet Asset Management reported 77,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Limited owns 47,279 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,536 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 253,003 shares. Amer Century stated it has 3.30 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has 61,199 shares. Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 7,091 shares.