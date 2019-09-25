Farmstead Capital Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Decreased by $10.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Valuation Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 1.33M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 21,358 shares to 29,719 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 9,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.67 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

