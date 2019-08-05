Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Stock Rose; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Boosted Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Position by $359,788

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 1,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 16,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 15,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $282.92. About 541,621 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 984,488 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Intelsat’s (NYSE:I) Lovely 712% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rationalizing Shopify’s Breathtaking Climb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.