Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Intelsat S A (I) Stake; Catalent (CTLT) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Catalent (CTLT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 127 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 113 cut down and sold their stock positions in Catalent. The hedge funds in our database now have: 146.59 million shares, up from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Catalent in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 80 Increased: 76 New Position: 51.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 16.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 261,435 shares with $5.09 million value, down from 311,435 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 637,782 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 56.03 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $29.20M for 63.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management L.P. holds 8.16% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. for 2.06 million shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 803,908 shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Champlain Investment Partners Llc has 1.85% invested in the company for 4.06 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.7% in the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 202,284 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,280 activity.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 153,809 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT)

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

