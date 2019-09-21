Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $950,000; Shares Rose; Harbert Fund Advisors Raised Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding by $6.41 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 5.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 326,792 shares traded or 64.76% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 931,660 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.