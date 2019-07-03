Farmstead Capital Management Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Has Cut by $7.05 Million; Natixis Has Decreased Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake by $2.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 2.43M shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Natixis decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 90.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 7,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 880 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 8,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.81. About 394,256 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 55,691 shares to 504,862 shares, valued at $36.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 7.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.85 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $81.80 million for 34.40 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 68,361 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Profund Ltd invested in 4,550 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). The Singapore-based Seatown Hldg Pte has invested 1.93% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 10,927 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 44,046 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 3,997 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 10,782 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.12 million shares. Crestwood Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 43,200 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 825 shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.