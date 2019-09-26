Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $950,000; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 2.14M shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 1,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 6,429 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 7,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc holds 11,489 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Ser Of America Inc holds 1,250 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barometer Capital Mngmt reported 56,079 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co invested 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Hexavest has 1.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Churchill Management owns 45,515 shares. Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 21,947 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 3.55M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 7.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Charter stated it has 15,075 shares. Barnett & reported 8 shares stake. 18,802 are owned by Pinnacle Assocs. Archon Prtn Ltd Llc reported 72,040 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,986 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 15,890 shares worth $4.32 million. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

