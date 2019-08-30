Farmstead Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $6.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Boosted Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.79. About 339,834 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.89. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,220 shares. Central Comml Bank Trust has 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,641 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 229,500 shares. Srb has 6,362 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wealthquest invested in 0.2% or 4,696 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.63% stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 10,336 shares. Blackhill Inc has invested 4.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Wisconsin-based Marietta Prns Lc has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 685,813 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantum Management holds 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,583 shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 414 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.33 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 74,534 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt has 3,125 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 75,278 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 1.32M shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 191 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gru invested in 8,334 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 5,838 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp holds 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 19,536 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 208,312 shares. Oppenheimer & has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 10,100 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 375,599 shares.