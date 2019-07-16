Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Intelsat S A (I) as Share Price Declined; As Delta Apparel (DLA) Shares Declined, Wilen Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 62,735 shares traded or 67.96% up from the average. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 978,846 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DLA’s profit will be $4.37M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 384.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 29,802 shares. Eam Invsts Lc, California-based fund reported 32,400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 14,150 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 45,638 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 12 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 10,322 shares. Wilen Mngmt Corporation reported 603,141 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1,200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2,204 shares stake. Weber Alan W accumulated 41,030 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.03% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 99,588 shares. Acadian Asset holds 0% or 23,053 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited reported 85,258 shares. Hodges Capital holds 12,000 shares.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.