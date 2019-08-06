Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Intelsat S A (I) Position by $7.05 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Cut by $27.04 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 600,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.12M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 10.86 million shares traded or 62.28% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 1.53 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 135,548 shares to 205,348 shares, valued at $365.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 224,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $156.86M for 57.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.