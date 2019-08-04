Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Intelsat S A (I) Position as Share Value Rose; Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Valuation Declined While Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Its Stake by $423,700

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 441,889 shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 11,878 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 399 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 10,384 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 239,507 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 63,163 shares. 2,874 were reported by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 14,165 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bluecrest Cap reported 9,452 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 130,292 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 17,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

