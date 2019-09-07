Farmstead Capital Management Has Lifted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $6.80 Million; Ugi Corp. (UGI) Market Valuation Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $4.73 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 86,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.11M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 1.70 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD) by 7,160 shares to 198,473 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies by 91,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 364,000 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 226,668 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 9,585 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. First Limited Partnership holds 251,404 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 14,842 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 118,274 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 580,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 9,902 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 11,275 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc holds 18,587 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Co reported 217,952 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,654 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 4,119 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.55% or 19,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 225,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Illinois-based New England & Inc has invested 0.19% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Fred Alger has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 45,061 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Blackrock holds 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 12.88 million shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3.02 million shares. Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 2.17M shares. Sandler Cap holds 0.96% or 181,200 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Gp holds 0% or 9,146 shares in its portfolio.

