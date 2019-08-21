Farmstead Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $6.80 Million; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Share Value Rose While Manikay Partners Decreased Its Holding

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 1.95 million shares traded or 74.79% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 07/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA FALL TO 31.3 MILLION TONNES IN FEB DOWN FROM 34.7 MLN TONNES IN JAN – PILBARA PORTS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 716,049 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De has 19,106 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 13,802 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Barnett And Com holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.79% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Garrison Bradford And Incorporated reported 7,297 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 276,512 shares. 1,862 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Icahn Carl C, a New York-based fund reported 21.98 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 680,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 80,093 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Mcgowan Asset Management accumulated 0.1% or 8,917 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

