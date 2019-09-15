Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $950,000 as Shares Rose; Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Raised Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Cloudflare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn on the companyâ€™s IPO today, its unique dual class structure, and whatâ€™s next – TechCrunch” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudera: Time To Cash In – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 10,480 shares to 2,167 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 21,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,166 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My 3rd Largest Position – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.