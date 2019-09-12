Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $10.20 Million; As Jabil Circuit (JBL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed by $1.52 Million Its Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 399,560 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 49,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.04 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 305,853 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 129,230 shares to 602,495 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 778,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 357,139 are owned by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.03% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 351,161 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 10,311 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 81,769 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 56,095 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,238 shares. 8,090 were accumulated by James. Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York has 730,100 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Gp holds 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 12,077 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 1.17M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 230,534 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Guggenheim Capital invested in 209,195 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 7,594 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 959,592 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $107.92M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.19 million for 79.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.