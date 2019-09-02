Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $7.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Price Rose While Sfe Investment Counsel Cut by $537,888 Its Stake

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 16,106 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 21,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 790,173 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $230.70M for 24.67 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,083 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 9,649 are held by Blair William And Il. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 23,035 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0.38% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 48,822 shares. 5,600 were accumulated by Lodestar Counsel Il. Mirador Prtnrs LP holds 0.15% or 2,704 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Limited Company stated it has 69,082 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Natl Bank &, a Kentucky-based fund reported 146,236 shares. 154,729 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 0.27% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 330 shares. 3,616 were reported by Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

