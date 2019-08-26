Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut Its Intelsat S A (I) Position as Market Value Rose; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Market Value Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Cut by $3.47 Million Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 31,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 152,442 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 184,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 164,041 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.20M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 38,080 shares to 289,651 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group’s latest quality and patient satisfaction scores again outperform national averages – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group and Geisinger announce definitive agreement for home health and hospice joint venture – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group to Present at Two Healthcare Conferences in June – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group: A Solid Bet, Obamacare Or Not – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Pier Cap Ltd has 1.18% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). The Washington-based Freestone Cap Holding Lc has invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 425,968 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 543 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co owns 4,047 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Lc stated it has 24,591 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Lc has 3.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 152,442 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,010 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 19,831 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 6,703 shares. Gideon Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 1,840 shares.