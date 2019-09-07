Farmstead Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $7.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Oslo Asset Management Asa Upped Its Oasis Pete (OAS) Holding by $1.35 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 224,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 6.61M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.92M, up from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 14.20 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 909,844 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed owns 1.41 million shares. Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Caymus Cap Partners Lp reported 2.16M shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Jane Street Gru Limited Com holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 67,293 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 3.90 million shares. Intl Group holds 0.02% or 706,298 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc owns 20,973 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.42 million shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 15,015 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Corecommodity Ltd Com holds 0.95% or 276,329 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 9,264 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

