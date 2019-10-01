Farmstead Capital Management Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position as Stock Value Rose; Scopia Capital Management LP Position in Itron (ITRI) Trimmed by $84.61 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 157,941 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.78 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.51 million shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $64.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 25,619 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 4,663 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 23,286 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 185,020 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 40 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 75,426 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.36% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 6,795 shares. Whittier Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.03% or 57,400 shares.

