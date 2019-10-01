Farmstead Capital Management Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Harbourvest Partners Position in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Has Lowered by $792,848

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 188,969 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 106,514 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 2.67M shares. Northern Tru reported 405,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 1.00 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 193,860 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 34,900 shares. D E Shaw And owns 978,374 shares. State Street has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 617,493 shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 19,343 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 463,300 are held by Alphaone Invest Services Llc. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Acadian Asset Limited owns 268,379 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 2.45M shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.18% or 31,675 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 0.04% or 1.33M shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 10,958 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,274 were reported by Somerset Grp Limited Liability Com. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 1.93M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 2,933 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 307,753 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New York-based Brigade Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 110 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.02% or 35,000 shares. Trust Investment invested in 6,470 shares or 0.56% of the stock.