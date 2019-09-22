Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmmi Inc. 2 0.58 N/A 0.29 4.70 McCormick & Company Incorporated 155 3.96 N/A 5.11 30.85

Table 1 demonstrates Farmmi Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. McCormick & Company Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Farmmi Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of McCormick & Company Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Farmmi Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 0%. 83.81% are Farmmi Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67% McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62%

For the past year Farmmi Inc. had bearish trend while McCormick & Company Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

McCormick & Company Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Farmmi Inc.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.