Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) Comparing side by side

As Processed & Packaged Goods businesses, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmmi Inc. 2 0.47 N/A 0.29 4.70 Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.21 N/A 0.59 53.40

Table 1 highlights Farmmi Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Seneca Foods Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Farmmi Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Seneca Foods Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Farmmi Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Farmmi Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 83.81% of Farmmi Inc. shares. Competitively, Seneca Foods Corporation has 73.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67% Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55%

For the past year Farmmi Inc. has -67% weaker performance while Seneca Foods Corporation has 6.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Farmmi Inc.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.