Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.20 N/A -0.02 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.19 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 4.89% and its average target price is $7.08.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. has weaker performance than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.