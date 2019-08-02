Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.96 N/A -0.02 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.67 N/A 0.05 390.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Farmland Partners Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Farmland Partners Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Farmland Partners Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Net Lease Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 22.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares and 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. was more bullish than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.