Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Both Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.26 N/A -0.02 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 60 9.22 N/A 0.45 127.84

Table 1 highlights Farmland Partners Inc. and CyrusOne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Farmland Partners Inc. and CyrusOne Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, CyrusOne Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. and CyrusOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, CyrusOne Inc.’s consensus target price is $66.5, while its potential downside is -9.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Farmland Partners Inc. and CyrusOne Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 0%. About 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CyrusOne Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CyrusOne Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.