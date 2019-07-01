Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 23 6.49 N/A -0.03 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 6.93 N/A 1.09 14.78

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Farmland Partners Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Redwood Trust Inc.’s average price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 9.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Farmland Partners Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.9%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Redwood Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Redwood Trust Inc. -2.18% -0.25% 1.57% -3.92% -0.74% 7.3%

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.