Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

We will be comparing the differences between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 23 6.18 N/A -0.03 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 25 25.89 N/A 1.00 26.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Farmland Partners Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Farmland Partners Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.5, while its potential downside is -1.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.9% respectively. Comparatively, 3.4% are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.