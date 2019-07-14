Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

We will be comparing the differences between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|23
|6.18
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|25
|25.89
|N/A
|1.00
|26.36
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Farmland Partners Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|7.5%
|2.5%
Analyst Recommendations
Farmland Partners Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Meanwhile, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.5, while its potential downside is -1.96%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.9% respectively. Comparatively, 3.4% are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|-1.61%
|0.92%
|13.96%
|14.51%
|38.23%
|38.37%
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.
