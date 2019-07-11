Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

This is a contrast between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 23 6.42 N/A -0.03 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.53 N/A 0.39 38.65

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89%

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Farmland Partners Inc.