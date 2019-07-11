Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

This is a contrast between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|23
|6.42
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.53
|N/A
|0.39
|38.65
In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-0.59%
|-2.98%
|-9.8%
|-17.54%
|-25.17%
|8.89%
Summary
Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Farmland Partners Inc.
