Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 23 6.18 N/A -0.03 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.10 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Farmland Partners Inc. and Drive Shack Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -9.3%

Analyst Ratings

Farmland Partners Inc. and Drive Shack Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc.’s potential upside is 41.99% and its average price target is $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares and 58.3% of Drive Shack Inc. shares. Competitively, Drive Shack Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34%

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Drive Shack Inc.

