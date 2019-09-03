Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|5.89
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|0.85
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Farmland Partners Inc. and Colony Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Colony Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
Summary
Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.