As REIT – Diversified businesses, Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 5.89 N/A -0.03 0.00 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.85 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Farmland Partners Inc. and Colony Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Colony Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.