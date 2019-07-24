Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) Contrasting side by side

Both Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Farmland Partners Inc. 23 6.02 N/A -0.03 0.00
Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.08 N/A 0.03 831.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%
Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc.

