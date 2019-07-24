Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) Contrasting side by side

Both Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|23
|6.02
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|26
|6.08
|N/A
|0.03
|831.59
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.64%
|0.04%
|3.26%
|0.54%
|1.84%
|6.68%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.