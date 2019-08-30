Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Comparison side by side

Both Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 5.93 N/A -0.03 0.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 16 8.47 N/A 0.27 60.59

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmland Partners Inc. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.7%. Competitively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7%

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.