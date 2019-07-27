Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Is At $6.05 Formed Wedge; CASTELLUM AB ORDINARY SHARES (CWQXF) SI Increased By 12.93%

CASTELLUM AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had an increase of 12.93% in short interest. CWQXF’s SI was 555,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.93% from 491,700 shares previously. It closed at $18.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) formed wedge up with $6.47 target or 7.00% above today’s $6.05 share price. Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has $332.42M valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 93,160 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 17.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE

Analysts await Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Farmland Partners Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. It currently has negative earnings. SEK 81 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

