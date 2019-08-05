Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; 1 Analysts Covering Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Farmland Partners Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 119,610 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $6300 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 46.99% above currents $45.24 stock price. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 10. See Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) latest ratings:

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. The company has market cap of $330.62 million. The Company’s farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. It currently has negative earnings. The company's farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans.

More notable recent Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors In Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Farmland Partners goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Farmland Partners +12% as Q4 NOI rises 31%. – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Farmland Partners’ (FPI) CEO Paul Pittman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 849,421 shares traded or 26.11% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C

