Farmland Partners (FPI) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:FPI) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Farmland Partners Inc’s current price of $7.01 translates into 0.71% yield. Farmland Partners Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 166,102 shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 46.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd acquired 1.11M shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 3.51M shares with $44.94M value, up from 2.40M last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 548,355 shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 194,045 are held by Raymond James And. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 66,739 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 41,705 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 20,988 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.03% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisory Rech has 244,474 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 1,025 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Magnetar Fin Limited Com holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,000 shares. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma reported 100,949 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 374 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “U.S. “Small” Business Administration Backed $12B To Wall Street & 40,000 $1M Loans Since 2014 – Forbes” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 17, 2019.