Farmland Partners (FPI) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Blackrock Lowered Its Coty (COTY) Stake

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:FPI) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Farmland Partners Inc’s current price of $6.61 translates into 0.76% yield. Farmland Partners Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 422,277 shares traded or 162.26% up from the average. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI)

Blackrock Inc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 34.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 11.08 million shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Blackrock Inc holds 20.81 million shares with $278.83 million value, down from 31.89M last quarter. Coty Inc now has $7.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.21 million shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. Another trade for 959,760 shares valued at $12.40 million was bought by HARF PETER. On Friday, August 30 Laubies Pierre bought $2.50 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 262,000 shares. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Goudet Olivier. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $325,962 was bought by Singer Robert S. Another trade for 210,000 shares valued at $2.06 million was bought by Hughes Fiona.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 11.70% above currents $10.17 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 29. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1100 target in Thursday, August 29 report. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33 million for 31.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coty, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty’s Q4 results in-line with guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coty and Younique to part ways – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 57,164 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 69,259 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 5.51 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,310 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 22,667 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Llc has 89,547 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 87,820 shares. Sei Invs Communications has 24,726 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 45,778 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Com has 19,150 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 1.93 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dsam (London) stated it has 429,093 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Blackrock Inc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 135,698 shares to 2.38 million valued at $399.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) stake by 28,689 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) was raised too.

More notable recent Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Farmland Partners Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors In Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Farmland Partners +12% as Q4 NOI rises 31%. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. The company has market cap of $341.32 million. The Company’s farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. It has a 47.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans.