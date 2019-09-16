Farmland Partners (FPI) Market Valuation Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Boosted by $5.91 Million Its Holding; Renaissance Technologies Stake in Chemung Finl (CHMG) Upped by $301,824

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Chemung Finl Corp (CHMG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 6,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% . The hedge fund held 81,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Chemung Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 20,096 shares traded or 233.88% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 94.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 844,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, up from 897,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 100,213 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 160,085 shares to 690,315 shares, valued at $88.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 292,633 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $107.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.