Farmers & Merchants Investments Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $602,082; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Held by Everett Harris & Company

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 12,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 95,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 83,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.44M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,937 shares. Harber Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anderson Hoagland, a Missouri-based fund reported 60,518 shares. Weitz Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,500 shares. 3.89 million are owned by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct owns 14,846 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability has invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 99,026 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Mgmt has 0.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 12,721 shares. S&T State Bank Pa stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karp Capital has 24,223 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 418,367 were reported by Parsec. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. 2.26 million were reported by Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,160 shares to 98,552 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 65,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

