Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Decreased Its Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holding; WEED (BUDZ) SI Decreased By 19.09%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 10,779 shares as Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 178,069 shares with $17.97 million value, down from 188,848 last quarter. Lowe’s Companies Inc now has $84.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

WEED INC (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) had a decrease of 19.09% in short interest. BUDZ’s SI was 40,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.09% from 50,300 shares previously. With 127,000 avg volume, 0 days are for WEED INC (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s short sellers to cover BUDZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4026. About 34,837 shares traded. WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) stake by 6,221 shares to 155,048 valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,577 shares and now owns 38,957 shares. Vanguard Short (VTIP) was raised too.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why We Sold Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Future of Lowe’s is Looking Brighter. Here’s Why. – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stock market hits session low amid report White House weighs limiting Chinese company access to U.S. exchanges – MarketWatch” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim stated it has 12,909 shares. Citigroup reported 561,488 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.13 million shares. First Retail Bank stated it has 85,653 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gabelli Funds Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,232 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.49% or 164,946 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc has 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alberta has 8,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 1.65% or 160,530 shares. Montag A Assocs holds 6,346 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 22,602 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,059 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.60M shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe’s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 11.95% above currents $109.54 stock price. Lowe’s Companies had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 16 report. Wedbush upgraded the shares of LOW in report on Monday, September 16 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

WEED, Inc. focuses on purchasing land and building commercial grade cultivation centers for the legal and medical marijuana sector in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.46 million. The firm intends to consult, assist, manage, and lease its cultivation centers to licensed dispensary owners and organic grow operators. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as United Mines, Inc. and changed its name to WEED, Inc. in February 2015.

More notable recent WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weed Inc. Is Overvalued And Lost 666% More In The Nine Months Ended September 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Weed Inc Stock Could Surprise Investors – Investorplace.com” published on April 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “WEED Inc., The FIRST American Cannabis Public Company â€œDown Underâ€ is Honored to Present & Speak at the Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s National Conference â€œPharmacy Connect 2019â€ – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Former House Speaker John Boehner Is the New Face of Marijuana Legalization – Investorplace.com” published on April 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AXIM Biotechnologies’ Recent Patent Does Not Offer Value To Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2017.