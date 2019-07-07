Farmers & Merchants Investments Raised Its Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) as Stock Price Declined; Waste Management (WM) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Boosted Position by $13.33 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8626.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 129,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Profiting From Cycles With Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Playing A Hot Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Schedules Annual Investor Conference – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric: Looking Very Strong Financially – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,146 shares to 305,445 shares, valued at $36.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 10,215 shares. 292,449 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Guggenheim Capital Limited owns 195,384 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.16% or 41,749 shares in its portfolio. Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.53% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Griffin Asset Management Incorporated owns 57,929 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Zwj Counsel owns 7,970 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.08% or 31,929 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.03% or 7,285 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 22,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 121,228 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 295,486 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 14,177 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 9,549 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,138 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 58,160 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 107,277 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.55% or 33,566 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 80,468 shares. Dupont Management has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New England Research And stated it has 3,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Company owns 44,730 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,100 shares. 33,765 were reported by Horizon Invs Lc. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.