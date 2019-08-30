Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $1.92 Million; Valuation Rose; First Interstate Bank Lowered Stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) by $389,784

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 77,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 80,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 2.82M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 14837.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 42,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 42,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 3.12 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 769,011 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 67,663 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cambridge Company reported 90,803 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 1.13M shares. Nbw Cap Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 21,589 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 1,813 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 136,460 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 20,000 are held by Shanda Asset Management Ltd. 2,861 were accumulated by Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 212,269 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.36% or 125,200 shares. Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 32,627 shares. Strs Ohio holds 351,322 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares to 14,844 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 55,323 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.19% or 283,221 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 116,520 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 0.43% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 31,431 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 499,802 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Co has 6,179 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 169,006 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 3,676 are held by Zebra Limited Liability Corporation. Hodges Mngmt Inc has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Buckingham Mngmt Inc owns 97,045 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 0.07% or 1,450 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,379 shares to 45,030 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 4,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB).