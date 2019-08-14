Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Boosted Bb & T (BBT) Holding by $2.04 Million; Umb Bank N A Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Has Increased by $1.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 17,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 388,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.08 million, up from 371,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation (BBT) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 44,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 59,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.09M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares to 65,886 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company owns 143,413 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 5.75M shares. 102,723 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 63,769 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 148,866 are owned by Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 17.65M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 91,584 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 305,584 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 35,710 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 0.07% or 30,355 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 671,059 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has 15,183 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJT) by 2,142 shares to 81,394 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJS) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,896 shares, and cut its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 27,509 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Richard Bernstein Lc accumulated 73,141 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.70 million shares or 6.92% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust owns 0.86% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 51,304 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.94% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Financial Service Corporation has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Illinois-based Hartline Investment has invested 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Franklin, a California-based fund reported 9.35 million shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 65,149 shares. Fiduciary Com invested in 352,781 shares or 0.76% of the stock. 5,106 are held by Fragasso Inc. 35,428 are owned by Somerset Tru Co.