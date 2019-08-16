Farmers Trust Co Upped Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $818,454 as Stock Value Rose; Synnex (SNX) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Upped Position

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 317.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 10,507 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 40,385 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 20,583 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 16,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.74. About 208,856 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,839 shares to 611,870 shares, valued at $77.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,891 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SYNNEX Corporation Honored with Three Microsoft Partner Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

