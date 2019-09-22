Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.00 Million as Shares Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.57 Million

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 62,297 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, down from 69,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.43 million, down from 90,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osterweis Cap Management holds 0.11% or 7,717 shares. Benin Mgmt has 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,533 shares. Curbstone Finance Management owns 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,565 shares. Ckw reported 2,486 shares. Berkshire Money Management Inc reported 5,363 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 2.58% or 376,785 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company owns 112,692 shares or 5.94% of their US portfolio. Vantage Lc owns 438,532 shares or 9.92% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt accumulated 87,196 shares. Jacobs Ca stated it has 3.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 48,509 shares. Atlas Browninc has 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.54 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1.77M are owned by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.76% or 63,089 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,583 shares to 34,869 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,064 shares to 6,784 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 6,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

