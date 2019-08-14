Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Its Position in Nordson (NDSN) by $702,900; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stock Value Rose While Capital Innovations Cut Stake by $2.03 Million

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 962,718 shares traded or 26.56% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 104,377 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.91M for 18.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian Pacific Smashes Grain Volume Records In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway declares CAD 0.5375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nordson MARCH to Present Paper on Plasma Applications for Wafer-Level Packaging at ICEPT – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordson Corp (NDSN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.71M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

