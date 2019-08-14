Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Hilltop Holdings Decreased By $409,560 Its Hecla Mng Co (HL) Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Hecla Mng Co (HL) stake by 87.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 204,780 shares as Hecla Mng Co (HL)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 29,551 shares with $68,000 value, down from 234,331 last quarter. Hecla Mng Co now has $754.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 9.86 million shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction Has Been Unanimously Approved by the Board of Directors of Each of Klondex and Hecla; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek

Farmers Trust Co decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 50.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co sold 3,330 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 3,273 shares with $311,000 value, down from 6,603 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.24 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 7.28% above currents $99.74 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $102 target. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $106 target.

Farmers Trust Co increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 4,497 shares to 20,583 valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 22,065 shares and now owns 195,623 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,372 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 8,727 were reported by Cambridge Trust. Private Tru Na has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,587 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rbf Cap Lc reported 50,000 shares. 11,029 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 268,877 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 3,495 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 3,083 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 4,281 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Lifeplan Finance Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 238 shares. Bennicas Associate Incorporated owns 6,410 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 29,982 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.70 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 511,982 shares. 15,664 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Company. Federated Invsts Pa reported 224,653 shares. Incorporated accumulated 292,295 shares. Atria Ltd Co invested in 10,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Merian Global (Uk) Limited owns 6.19M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. 69,401 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 700 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 505,838 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 662,821 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.21% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 86,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 706,943 shares. Strs Ohio has 2,200 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,050 shares to 10,532 valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 24,418 shares and now owns 115,968 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company has $6 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $2.95’s average target is 91.56% above currents $1.54 stock price. Hecla Mining Company had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) rating on Friday, February 22. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $6 target. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 15.