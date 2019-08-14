Farmers Trust Co Stake In Air Prods & Chems (APD) Was Upped; Capital Innovations Continues to Hold Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 7.19 million shares traded or 123.50% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 15,180 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 13,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $229.67. About 725,643 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.26M shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability reported 149,481 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 11,020 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 1,351 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 81,892 shares. 10.61M are held by State Street. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 31,395 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 344 shares. Forbes J M Llp owns 3,160 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Middleton Incorporated Ma holds 0.14% or 4,679 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). has 4.23M shares. Coldstream Cap Management reported 2,255 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 950,950 shares or 2.17% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,059 shares to 93,749 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,273 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).