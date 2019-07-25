Farmers Trust Co Raised Position in Home Depot (HD); Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised Position by $331,326

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 24,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $215.66. About 1.18M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,097 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,718 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 4,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.01. About 4.65 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability accumulated 19,759 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability accumulated 0.19% or 22,248 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,243 shares stake. Leisure has invested 1.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parametric Assoc Lc invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nbt Bankshares N A owns 8,803 shares. Scotia accumulated 275,010 shares. Estabrook has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,820 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Limited Com has 1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,823 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP holds 1.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 666,825 shares. First American Retail Bank holds 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 39,428 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd reported 1.37M shares. 1,900 are owned by Trustco Bancshares Corporation N Y. Round Table Service Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,836 shares to 2,234 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,047 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 17,637 shares to 6,312 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,338 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. Harris Parker sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million. Roos John Victor sold $16,971 worth of stock or 114 shares.

